Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $454,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,396 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,110.28. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Myles Kleeger sold 37,900 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $1,709,669.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Myles Kleeger sold 2,100 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Myles Kleeger sold 6,342 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $228,502.26.

On Monday, November 18th, Myles Kleeger sold 9,225 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $317,801.25.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $42.63 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Braze by 41.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Braze by 18.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.74.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

