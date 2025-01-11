Insider Selling: Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Insider Sells 13,673 Shares of Stock

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) insider Francesca Barone sold 13,673 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $112,392.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,981.54. This trade represents a 9.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Candel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CADL traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. 999,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of -1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADL. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Candel Therapeutics by 12.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 51,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Candel Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

