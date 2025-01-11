Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells 12,255 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) insider Carole Ho sold 12,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $247,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,887.60. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.39. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $33.33.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on DNLI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3,234.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,831,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596,508 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 82.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 21,975 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $7,546,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,939 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.