Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells 6,172 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 6,172 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $392,786.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,578.36. This trade represents a 5.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Martina M.D. Flammer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 3,344 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $220,403.04.

Insmed Trading Down 0.7 %

Insmed stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.25. 3,087,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,810. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average is $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 12.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,871,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,648,000 after purchasing an additional 214,130 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 447.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

