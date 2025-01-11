Insider Selling: Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) CEO Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) CEO David Alan Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,583,240. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Alan Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $1,404,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, David Alan Campbell sold 15,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,290,000.00.

On Monday, October 28th, David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,338,500.00.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 8.0 %

JANX opened at $46.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 3.23. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. Janux Therapeutics’s revenue was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 40.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,523,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,587,000 after buying an additional 721,563 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 400.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 190.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after buying an additional 259,445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 202.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 156,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 496.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 144,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JANX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital upgraded Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

