Insider Selling: Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) CFO Sells $587,700.00 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $587,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 391,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,507.60. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amanda Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $590,850.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Amanda Whalen sold 1,050 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $42,073.50.

On Friday, December 6th, Amanda Whalen sold 23,950 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $958,958.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $518,400.00.

Klaviyo Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $39.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -218.82 and a beta of 0.57. Klaviyo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $44.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KVYO. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Klaviyo from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.41.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Klaviyo by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

