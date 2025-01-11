Insider Selling: MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Sells 35,839 Shares of Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 35,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $231,878.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,026,309.94. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MeiraGTx Stock Performance

Shares of MGTX opened at $6.20 on Friday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $484.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MeiraGTx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in MeiraGTx by 142.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 97.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 19.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

