Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Insider Sells 1,370 Shares of Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $245,860.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,600. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.48 and a 12-month high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 118.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.26.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

