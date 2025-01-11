Insider Selling: Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $18,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,129,012.82. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Elliot Noss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 17th, Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $28,530.00.
- On Monday, October 14th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $9,850.00.
Tucows Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of Tucows stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $177.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $26.48.
About Tucows
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.
