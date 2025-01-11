Insider Selling: Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $18,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,129,012.82. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Elliot Noss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $28,530.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $9,850.00.

Tucows Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $177.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $26.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tucows

About Tucows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 22.3% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 24,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tucows by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tucows by 307.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

