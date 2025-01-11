International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,741 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBOC. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,937,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Bancshares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,388,000 after acquiring an additional 55,406 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

IBOC opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $76.91.

In other International Bancshares news, CEO Dennis E. Nixon sold 34,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,512,946.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,667,053.30. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 13.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

