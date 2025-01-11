International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Trading Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 186,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 453,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

International Land Alliance Stock Up 11.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.73 and a beta of -1.27.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

