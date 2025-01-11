Invesco Asia Trust (LON:IAT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 341.44 ($4.17) and traded as high as GBX 345.10 ($4.21). Invesco Asia Trust shares last traded at GBX 342 ($4.18), with a volume of 77,736 shares.

Invesco Asia Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £221.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,275.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 341.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 331.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Get Invesco Asia Trust alerts:

Invesco Asia Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Invesco Asia Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18,750.00%.

Invesco Asia Trust Company Profile

Managed by Ian Hargreaves and Fiona Yang, the Company’s objective is to provide long-term capital growth and income by investing in a diversified portfolio of Asian and Australasian companies. The Company aims to achieve growth in its Net Asset Value (NAV) in excess of the Benchmark Index, the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index (total return, net of withholding tax, in sterling terms).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Asia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Asia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.