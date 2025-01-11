Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.03 and traded as high as $29.66. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 2,158,497 shares changing hands.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UUP. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,627,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 70,285 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 505.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 74,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 62,124 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 45,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,127,000.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.