Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $208.85 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.86 and a 12-month high of $221.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.07.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

