Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $101.94 and last traded at $102.15. Approximately 3,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.87.
Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,277,000.
About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF
Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).
