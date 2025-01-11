Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Stock Price Up 20% – Should You Buy?

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Free Report) was up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 117,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 336,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Invesque Trading Up 20.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

