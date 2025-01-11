iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS) Shares Down 0% – What’s Next?

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.93 and last traded at $32.93. 7 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.94.
iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 million, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.32.
About iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF
The iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (IVRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of equity securities from around the world that are expected to contribute to the metaverse. IVRS was launched on Feb 14, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
