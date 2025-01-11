iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDD) Trading Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.54 and last traded at $30.54. 7,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 7,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74.
About iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF
The iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (ITDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.
