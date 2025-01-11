iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMW) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.89 and last traded at $44.32. 2,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.
iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10.
iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.8421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF
iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile
The iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (IWMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a fund-of-funds that employs a covered call strategy on the Russell 2000 index for income, focusing on small-cap US stocks. The fund aims to distribute monthly income from option premiums and dividends.
