iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMW) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.89 and last traded at $44.32. 2,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10.

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.8421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF stock. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF ( NYSEARCA:IWMW Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors owned about 1.31% of iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (IWMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a fund-of-funds that employs a covered call strategy on the Russell 2000 index for income, focusing on small-cap US stocks. The fund aims to distribute monthly income from option premiums and dividends.

