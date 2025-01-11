iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 65,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $786,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,710,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

