iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 222.16% from the company’s current price.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $31.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ITOS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.76. 409,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,003. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $283.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at iTeos Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,766.17. This represents a 8.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 21.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after buying an additional 211,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 117,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 20,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 92.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 256,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 122,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Stories

