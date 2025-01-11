Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,RTT News reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JANX. Leerink Partnrs raised Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

JANX stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 3.23.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $731,769.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,788.32. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 1,843 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $92,186.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,677.42. This represents a 22.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,177 shares of company stock worth $6,162,207. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 64.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $940,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,107,000 after purchasing an additional 38,490 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 496.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 144,883 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

