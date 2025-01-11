Jeffrey J. Scherman Sells 1,368 Shares of NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) Stock

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUEGet Free Report) CAO Jeffrey J. Scherman sold 1,368 shares of NeueHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $10,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,554.86. The trade was a 18.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NeueHealth Stock Performance

NEUE stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. NeueHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEUE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NeueHealth in the second quarter worth $312,000. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in NeueHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in NeueHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $5,436,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in NeueHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,834,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th.

NeueHealth Company Profile

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE)

