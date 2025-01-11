Jeffrey J. Scherman Sells 1,368 Shares of NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) Stock

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) CAO Jeffrey J. Scherman sold 1,368 shares of NeueHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $10,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,554.86. The trade was a 18.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NeueHealth Stock Performance

NEUE stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. NeueHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEUE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NeueHealth in the second quarter worth $312,000. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in NeueHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in NeueHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $5,436,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in NeueHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,834,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th.

NeueHealth Company Profile

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

Featured Stories

