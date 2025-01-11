JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Buys $841,500.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $841,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,259,784 shares in the company, valued at $93,787,347.60. The trade was a 0.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $987,500.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 200,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 450,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,527,000.00.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

NYSE JELD opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $655.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JELD-WEN last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 64.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 67,604 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 149,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,226,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,461,000 after purchasing an additional 191,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter worth about $817,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN



JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

