John Feliks Burzynski Purchases 100,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 75,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$24,375.00.

On Monday, December 16th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$59,000.00.

On Friday, December 13th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 300,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$84,090.00.

Osisko Metals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CVE OM opened at C$0.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.37.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec.

