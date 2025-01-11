John Gowing Acquires 40,000 Shares of Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) Stock

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW – Get Free Report) insider John Gowing acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.24 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of A$89,600.00 ($54,969.33).

John Gowing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, John Gowing bought 100,000 shares of Gowing Bros. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.17 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$216,900.00 ($133,067.48).

The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.25.

Gowing Bros. Limited operates as an investment and wealth management company in Australia. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Property Management. The Investment Management segment invests in securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in private equity vehicles, as well as loans, including mezzanine finance arrangements.

