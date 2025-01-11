Joshua Thomas Truba Sells 28,759 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joshua Thomas Truba sold 28,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.04, for a total transaction of C$403,776.36.

Joshua Thomas Truba also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, Joshua Thomas Truba sold 21,600 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.11, for a total transaction of C$283,176.00.

NuVista Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NVA opened at C$14.03 on Friday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$9.59 and a 52-week high of C$14.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of NuVista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. National Bankshares downgraded NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.64.

View Our Latest Report on NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.