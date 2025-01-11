Joshua Thomas Truba Sells 28,759 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joshua Thomas Truba sold 28,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.04, for a total transaction of C$403,776.36.
Joshua Thomas Truba also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 15th, Joshua Thomas Truba sold 21,600 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.11, for a total transaction of C$283,176.00.
NuVista Energy Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NVA opened at C$14.03 on Friday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$9.59 and a 52-week high of C$14.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NuVista Energy Company Profile
NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.
