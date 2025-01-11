Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.54 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 55791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.12.
Karooooo Stock Down 3.5 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 19.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Karooooo Company Profile
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Karooooo
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Driving Forward: Lucid’s Growing Sales and Gravity SUV’s Impact
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Why Amazon’s Next Earnings Could Trigger a Stock Breakout
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- With This Kind of Data, The Fed Isn’t Cutting Rates This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.