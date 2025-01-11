Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Trading Up 2.9% – Time to Buy?

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $17.92. 4,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 6,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Kasikornbank Public Trading Up 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

