Kathleen Wilson-Thompson Sells 100,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,802. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kathleen Wilson-Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00.

TSLA opened at $394.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $376.60 and its 200-day moving average is $280.59. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.15, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.69.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

