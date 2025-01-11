Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $411.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $415.00 to $411.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.67.

Shares of AON stock opened at $349.28 on Friday. AON has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $395.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.20. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,291.36. This trade represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

