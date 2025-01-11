Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Price

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $273.00 to $268.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRV. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $280.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.85.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of TRV opened at $232.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $191.88 and a 52 week high of $269.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.73 and a 200-day moving average of $234.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,295,856. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 581.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

