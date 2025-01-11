Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director William Charles Guinan Sells 10,000 Shares

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Director William Charles Guinan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$75,200.00.
William Charles Guinan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 20th, William Charles Guinan sold 10,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00.
Kelt Exploration Stock Down 2.0 %
Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$7.31 on Friday. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEL. National Bankshares upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.06.
Kelt Exploration Company Profile
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
