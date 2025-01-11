Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.47 and traded as high as $96.33. Kerry Group shares last traded at $96.13, with a volume of 5,965 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

