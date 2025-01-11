KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Price

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENTG. Citigroup lowered their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Entegris stock opened at $98.92 on Friday. Entegris has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day moving average is $112.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 16,255.1% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 11,044,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,242,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977,064 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 1,076.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,903,000 after buying an additional 844,837 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 130.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,287,000 after purchasing an additional 781,955 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Entegris by 249.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,050,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,197,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Entegris in the third quarter worth about $72,143,000.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

