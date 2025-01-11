Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Bought by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 450.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 729,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,065,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,957,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 407,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 231,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,687,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,940. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,018.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,456.92. This represents a 23.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,235 shares of company stock worth $3,618,954 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $471.11.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $416.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $474.57 and a 200-day moving average of $454.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $355.12 and a one year high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.42%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

