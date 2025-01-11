KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Lowered to $759.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $759.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KLA from $870.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $683.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $650.27 and its 200 day moving average is $729.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. KLA has a 1 year low of $549.63 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KLA will post 30.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

