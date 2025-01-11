Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Insider Sells $1,672,000.00 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) insider Landon Edmond sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $1,672,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,481,772.60. This represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Landon Edmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Landon Edmond sold 40,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $1,382,400.00.

Klaviyo Stock Down 4.2 %

Klaviyo stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.39. 1,541,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.82 and a beta of 0.57. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $44.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Klaviyo’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 67.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,149 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the second quarter worth $747,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KVYO shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.41.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

