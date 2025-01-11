Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Stock Price Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 33.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 102,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,289,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.
Klondike Silver Company Profile
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
