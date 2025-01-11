LANTRONIX Appoints Brent Stringham as Chief Financial OfficerIRVINE, Calif. – Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a prominent provider of IoT compute and connectivity solutions, has announced the appointment of Brent Stringham as its new Chief Financial

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Lantronix’s 8K filing here.

About Lantronix

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Recommended Stories