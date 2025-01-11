Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Shares Up 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 70,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 116,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Liberty Gold Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$112.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Gold news, Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,000.00. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp is an exploration stage company. It operates in the business segment of exploration for gold, copper and other precious and base metals. The company has operations in the geographic locations of Canada, the USA and Turkey. Its projects include the Black Pine project, Goldstrike, TV Tower and others.

