Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LIF shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Life360 from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIF. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Life360 in the second quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Life360 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Life360 in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LIF stock opened at $42.75 on Monday. Life360 has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52.
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
