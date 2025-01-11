Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) CFO Sells $26,060.21 in Stock

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Goldman sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $26,060.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,091.11. The trade was a 1.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lightbridge Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of Lightbridge stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. Lightbridge Co. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightbridge

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Lightbridge by 118.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lightbridge during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lightbridge in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lightbridge by 18.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

