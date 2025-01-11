Linkers Industries Limited’s (NASDAQ:LNKS) Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 14th

Linkers Industries’ (NASDAQ:LNKS – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, January 14th. Linkers Industries had issued 1,900,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 5th. The total size of the offering was $7,600,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Linkers Industries Price Performance

LNKS stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Linkers Industries has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linkers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linkers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.