Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $185,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 248.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IVV traded down $8.86 on Friday, reaching $583.33. 5,872,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,518,902. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $597.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $574.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $472.11 and a 12 month high of $612.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

