Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 352.32 ($4.30) and traded as high as GBX 359.43 ($4.39). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 348.98 ($4.26), with a volume of 12,302,138 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 327 ($3.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 381.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 352.70. The company has a market capitalization of £6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,595.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.

We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands.

