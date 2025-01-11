Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Brett A. Wall Sells 9,850 Shares

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,330.28. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Medtronic Trading Down 2.5 %
MDT stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,067,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,406,823. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.89. The stock has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 436.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $661,125,000 after buying an additional 5,975,110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Medtronic by 65.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,546,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $406,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,483 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,195.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,837,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,850,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $346,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,263 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8,908.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Driving Forward: Lucid’s Growing Sales and Gravity SUV’s Impact
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Why Amazon’s Next Earnings Could Trigger a Stock Breakout
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- With This Kind of Data, The Fed Isn’t Cutting Rates This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.