Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €142.25 ($145.15) and last traded at €143.00 ($145.92). 227,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €145.00 ($147.96).

Merck KGaA Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €142.94 and its 200-day moving average is €154.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

