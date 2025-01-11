Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Trading Up 3.1% – What’s Next?

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 276,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 437,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Mesa Air Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $56.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.79 million for the quarter. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 19.86%.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Air Group

About Mesa Air Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.