Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Trading Up 3.1% – What’s Next?

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 276,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 437,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
The firm has a market cap of $56.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.79 million for the quarter. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 19.86%.
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.
