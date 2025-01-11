Metals One (LON:MET1) Stock Price Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.00). Approximately 365,896 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 118,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).
Metals One Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.62. The company has a market cap of £1.40 million and a PE ratio of -42.50.
About Metals One
Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.
