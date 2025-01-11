Metals One (LON:MET1) Stock Price Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.00). Approximately 365,896 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 118,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Metals One Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.62. The company has a market cap of £1.40 million and a PE ratio of -42.50.

About Metals One

(Get Free Report)

Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metals One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.